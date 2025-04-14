Insider's Look: Kanika House, An Art Deco Gem and Ambedkar's Former Residence

Kanika House, a historic art deco bungalow in Delhi, has been a silent witness to India's momentous past. Initially built for a princely state, this architectural marvel later became home to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, India's first law minister and a pivotal figure in drafting the nation's Constitution.

Located at 1, Tilak Marg, Kanika House was part of the freedom struggle and the birth of the Republic. Despite its lesser-known status compared to neighboring grand residences, it holds remarkable significance in India's history. 'Deco in Delhi', a digital repository, chronicles its story with archival images.

After Ambedkar's resignation in 1951, the house served as the Polish ambassador's residence. Today, it stands as a cherished reminder of the past. Ambedkar's legacy lives on, celebrated across India, including memorials and his London residence marked by a historic plaque.

