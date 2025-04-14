Insider's Look: Kanika House, An Art Deco Gem and Ambedkar's Former Residence
Kanika House, an iconic art deco bungalow in Delhi, was once home to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, India's first law minister and the Constitution's architect. Originally built for a princely state, this historic landmark has witnessed India's freedom struggle and continues to be a symbol of Ambedkar's legacy.
Kanika House, a historic art deco bungalow in Delhi, has been a silent witness to India's momentous past. Initially built for a princely state, this architectural marvel later became home to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, India's first law minister and a pivotal figure in drafting the nation's Constitution.
Located at 1, Tilak Marg, Kanika House was part of the freedom struggle and the birth of the Republic. Despite its lesser-known status compared to neighboring grand residences, it holds remarkable significance in India's history. 'Deco in Delhi', a digital repository, chronicles its story with archival images.
After Ambedkar's resignation in 1951, the house served as the Polish ambassador's residence. Today, it stands as a cherished reminder of the past. Ambedkar's legacy lives on, celebrated across India, including memorials and his London residence marked by a historic plaque.
