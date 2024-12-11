SC Presses Tamil Nadu on Temple Trustee Appointments

The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to clarify its plans concerning the establishment of 'Arangavalar Committees' for Hindu temples across the state. Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued the directive after the government revealed it had invited applications for trustee committees from 31,000 temples, resulting in appointments at only 7,500.

Amid criticisms from the petitioner, Hindu Dharma Parishad, citing inadequate temple maintenance and a lack of response to advertisements for trustee positions, the court has granted the state four weeks to submit an affidavit. The Parishad's appeal challenges a Madras High Court decision denying the need for new committees, arguing the current policy lacks sufficient diversity.

The state opposes the petition, claiming the existing Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act already ensures diverse representation in temple boards. The high court previously ruled that these statutory provisions adequately address the concerns presented, negating the need for further judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)