Left Menu

SC Presses Tamil Nadu on Temple Trustee Appointments

The Supreme Court has instructed Tamil Nadu to outline its plans regarding the formation of trustee committees for Hindu temples. Amidst allegations of improper temple maintenance, the state government must submit an affidavit detailing their approach following petitions to enhance committee diversity, opposed by existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:35 IST
SC Presses Tamil Nadu on Temple Trustee Appointments
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to clarify its plans concerning the establishment of 'Arangavalar Committees' for Hindu temples across the state. Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued the directive after the government revealed it had invited applications for trustee committees from 31,000 temples, resulting in appointments at only 7,500.

Amid criticisms from the petitioner, Hindu Dharma Parishad, citing inadequate temple maintenance and a lack of response to advertisements for trustee positions, the court has granted the state four weeks to submit an affidavit. The Parishad's appeal challenges a Madras High Court decision denying the need for new committees, arguing the current policy lacks sufficient diversity.

The state opposes the petition, claiming the existing Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act already ensures diverse representation in temple boards. The high court previously ruled that these statutory provisions adequately address the concerns presented, negating the need for further judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024