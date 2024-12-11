Left Menu

Czech Republic Secures Leopard 2A4 Tanks from Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall announced a deal with the Czech Republic for Leopard 2A4 tanks worth 161 million euros. This agreement aids in transitioning the Czech armed forces from Soviet to German main battle tanks. The deal includes a logistical and ammunition package, with deliveries expected by the end of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:51 IST
Rheinmetall, a renowned German arms manufacturer, has confirmed a significant contract with the Czech Republic for Leopard 2A4 tanks. The deal is valued at approximately 161 million euros.

This acquisition is part of a broader arrangement involving the transfer of older military equipment to the Ukrainian forces. The agreement encompasses the delivery of 14 additional tanks to the Czech Republic, slated for completion by the end of 2026. Included in the package are essential ammunition and logistics components.

The move marks the final phase in the Czech armed forces' shift away from Soviet-era main battle tanks towards German models, according to a statement from Rheinmetall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

