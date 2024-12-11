Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Reassess Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court will review on January 17, 2025, the enforcement directorate's challenge to the bail granted to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the 2021-22 excise policy. The ED is contesting the trial court's decision amid legal debates and procedural scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:46 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to examine the enforcement directorate's plea on January 17, 2025, challenging the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the 2021-22 excise policy.

The ED's counsel has sought a postponement due to the absence of additional solicitor general S V Raju, but this was contested by senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kejriwal, who highlighted the urgency of the matter.

Kejriwal's bail status was originally upheld by the Supreme Court and was initially granted by a trial court with a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The legal scrutiny came after Kejriwal's arrest by the ED and CBI on related charges, which led to debates over the necessity of arrest under the PMLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

