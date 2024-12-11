Left Menu

Constitution Replica Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests in Maharashtra

Protests erupted for the second consecutive day in Parbhani, Maharashtra, following the vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. In response to the unrest near Dr B.R. Ambedkar's statue, police used tear gas and detaining of an individual was made. A bandh disrupted activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:48 IST
Constitution Replica Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the second consecutive day, violent protests filled the streets of central Maharashtra's Parbhani city following the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. The unrest intensified as local organizations called for a bandh, leading to arson and police deploying tear gas to disperse the agitating mob, according to a senior police official.

The replica, positioned close to a Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue at Parbhani railway station, was found damaged on Tuesday, inciting immediate public outrage. Authorities responded by arresting an individual connected to the defacement, but the protest gained renewed momentum on Wednesday morning.

Acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale reported that a group set fire to pipes outside a shop around 1 PM. The escalating violence prompted police intervention with tear gas. Protesters demanded a thorough investigation to identify those behind the replica's damage, as the bandh also affected the Vasmat area of the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024