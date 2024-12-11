Constitution Replica Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests in Maharashtra

For the second consecutive day, violent protests filled the streets of central Maharashtra's Parbhani city following the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. The unrest intensified as local organizations called for a bandh, leading to arson and police deploying tear gas to disperse the agitating mob, according to a senior police official.

The replica, positioned close to a Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue at Parbhani railway station, was found damaged on Tuesday, inciting immediate public outrage. Authorities responded by arresting an individual connected to the defacement, but the protest gained renewed momentum on Wednesday morning.

Acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale reported that a group set fire to pipes outside a shop around 1 PM. The escalating violence prompted police intervention with tear gas. Protesters demanded a thorough investigation to identify those behind the replica's damage, as the bandh also affected the Vasmat area of the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)