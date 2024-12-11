Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Promises Revival of Jammu's Iconic Darbar Move

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to restore the traditional Darbar move, a practice halted in 2021 to save costs via e-office solutions. This policy reversal highlights regional identity and is supported by civil society feedback, underscoring the move's symbolic significance for Jammu's uniqueness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:26 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed to reinstate the Darbar move, a time-honored practice where government offices alternated between Srinagar and Jammu. This tradition, which was halted by the Lt Governor in 2021, serves as a cultural bond between the regions.

Critics of its suspension, including local politicians and the business community, argue that it diminishes Jammu's unique identity. Despite an earlier e-office policy purported to save government resources, Abdullah plans to review the decision based on extensive civil society feedback.

The Chief Minister held a noteworthy meeting to gather input, pledging to conduct similar meetings biannually. Abdullah emphasized the importance of regional distinctiveness, promising action and transparency in government decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

