Omar Abdullah Promises Revival of Jammu's Iconic Darbar Move
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to restore the traditional Darbar move, a practice halted in 2021 to save costs via e-office solutions. This policy reversal highlights regional identity and is supported by civil society feedback, underscoring the move's symbolic significance for Jammu's uniqueness.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed to reinstate the Darbar move, a time-honored practice where government offices alternated between Srinagar and Jammu. This tradition, which was halted by the Lt Governor in 2021, serves as a cultural bond between the regions.
Critics of its suspension, including local politicians and the business community, argue that it diminishes Jammu's unique identity. Despite an earlier e-office policy purported to save government resources, Abdullah plans to review the decision based on extensive civil society feedback.
The Chief Minister held a noteworthy meeting to gather input, pledging to conduct similar meetings biannually. Abdullah emphasized the importance of regional distinctiveness, promising action and transparency in government decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
