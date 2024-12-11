Omar Abdullah Promises Revival of Jammu's Iconic Darbar Move

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed to reinstate the Darbar move, a time-honored practice where government offices alternated between Srinagar and Jammu. This tradition, which was halted by the Lt Governor in 2021, serves as a cultural bond between the regions.

Critics of its suspension, including local politicians and the business community, argue that it diminishes Jammu's unique identity. Despite an earlier e-office policy purported to save government resources, Abdullah plans to review the decision based on extensive civil society feedback.

The Chief Minister held a noteworthy meeting to gather input, pledging to conduct similar meetings biannually. Abdullah emphasized the importance of regional distinctiveness, promising action and transparency in government decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)