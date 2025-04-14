Left Menu

Legal Battle Looms: Mehul Choksi's Arrest Sparks Extradition Tussle

Indian businessman Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium. His lawyer plans to appeal for his release, citing health issues. Extradition to India is underway, while legal strategies are being planned to counter it. Experts foresee a tough legal battle due to Choksi's resources and previous avoidance techniques.

Updated: 14-04-2025 11:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The dramatic arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium has set legal gears in motion, with his defense team poised to challenge his detention. Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, announced on Monday that they will appeal for his release, arguing that his client's ongoing battle with cancer makes his custody untenable.

Choksi, detained on Saturday after Belgian authorities confirmed his location, faces imminent extradition to India as preparations for his transfer gain momentum. However, his legal team aims to secure bail, highlighting his medical condition as a substantial ground for appeal. Aggarwal insists Choksi poses no flight risk and is resolute in contesting the extradition plea.

Despite long-standing non-bailable warrants since 2018, Choksi has successfully evaded capture in the past, notably in Dominica. The 65-year-old is embroiled in a Rs 13,850 crore scam involving the Punjab National Bank, alongside his nephew Nirav Modi. Legal experts predict a complex extradition process, given Choksi's financial prowess and legal acumen, reminiscent of other high-profile evasion cases like Vijay Mallya's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

