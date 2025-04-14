Sorbian Easter Egg Tradition: A Cultural Legacy in Wax and Color

In the heart of Germany, Anke Hanusch, with her needle dipped in dark blue wax, meticulously crafts honeycomb patterns on yellow-dyed Easter eggs. Each dot of wax is part of a cherished tradition, symbolizing a godparent's wish of diligence and work ethic for their godchild within the Sorbian community.

This cultural heritage is carried by the Sorbian ethnic minority, descendants of Slavic tribes that settled in Germany over a millennium ago. Approximately 60,000 Sorbs reside in Saxony and Brandenburg, where Easter marks the pinnacle of their cultural festivities, as noted by Stephanie Bierholdt of the Sorbian Cultural Centre in Schleife.

The ancient practice, dating back to the Middle Ages, sees artisans like Hanusch donning traditional red folk costumes to sell intricately decorated eggs. Despite the global bird flu impact on egg prices, Sorbian customs persist, ensuring these skills are passed to the next generation, preserving a vibrant cultural asset.

