Escalating tensions between Russia and the United States have prompted warnings from Moscow, recommending its citizens avoid travel to the U.S., Canada, and select EU nations. The Russian Foreign Ministry suggested these countries pose significant risks to Russian travelers, amid fears of being targeted by U.S. authorities.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, declared at a news briefing that the situation with America is near rupture. She cited Washington's actions as a core reason for the strained relations, asking Russian citizens to reconsider any travel plans involving American or allied territories during the holiday period.

With the Ukraine conflict exacerbating disagreements, the diplomatic relationship is at its lowest since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Missiles provided by the U.S. and Britain to Ukraine, enabling attacks on Russian soil, alongside mutual accusations of citizen detentions on dubious charges, have deepened the diplomatic rift.

