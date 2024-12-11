Left Menu

NIA Achieves 95.23% Conviction Rate Amidst Expansion Efforts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has a 95.23% conviction rate. As of December 5, 2024, 640 cases have been registered, with 505 charge-sheeted and 595 convicted. The agency is expanding with more offices and personnel, enhancing its capacity in anti-terror investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's chief anti-terror agency, has achieved a remarkable conviction rate of 95.23% in the cases decided by courts, according to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared these figures while addressing the Parliament on Wednesday.

Of the 640 cases registered since its inception, the NIA has charge-sheeted 505 and successfully convicted 595 individuals. As it continues to tackle terrorism, the agency currently has 109 cases under active investigation and 395 under further probing.

In efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, the NIA has increased its infrastructure, sanctioning 13 new branch offices and two zonal offices since 2019, along with boosting its manpower by 810 positions, which includes posts for technical experts essential for cyber and technical investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

