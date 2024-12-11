Left Menu

Court Blocks Sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion in Bankruptcy Case

A federal judge in Texas halted the sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion, citing flaws in the auction process within Jones' bankruptcy case. The decision allows Jones to retain control of Infowars, disappointing Sandy Hook families who supported the satirical outlet's bid for the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:17 IST
Court Blocks Sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion in Bankruptcy Case

A federal judge in Texas has blocked the auction sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion, criticizing the bidding process as flawed. The judge's decision favored Jones, who faced bankruptcy following a court order to pay $1.5 billion over defamation claims linked to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The ruling, delivered late Tuesday, maintains Jones' control of Infowars, at least temporarily. The Onion, supported by Sandy Hook families, aimed to acquire the conspiracy-laden platform and transform it into a parody. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez cited issues with transparency but found no bad faith in the auction process.

Lopez emphasized the need to maximize compensation for Sandy Hook families, noting the auction left substantial sums untapped. The Onion offered $1.75 million plus incentives, while First United American Companies bid $3.5 million. Despite the loss, Sandy Hook families remain resolute in seeking accountability from Jones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024