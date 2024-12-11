Court Blocks Sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion in Bankruptcy Case

A federal judge in Texas has blocked the auction sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion, criticizing the bidding process as flawed. The judge's decision favored Jones, who faced bankruptcy following a court order to pay $1.5 billion over defamation claims linked to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The ruling, delivered late Tuesday, maintains Jones' control of Infowars, at least temporarily. The Onion, supported by Sandy Hook families, aimed to acquire the conspiracy-laden platform and transform it into a parody. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez cited issues with transparency but found no bad faith in the auction process.

Lopez emphasized the need to maximize compensation for Sandy Hook families, noting the auction left substantial sums untapped. The Onion offered $1.75 million plus incentives, while First United American Companies bid $3.5 million. Despite the loss, Sandy Hook families remain resolute in seeking accountability from Jones.

