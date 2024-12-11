Syria's Chemical Weapon Crisis: Urgent Deliberations at Global Watchdog

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Thursday, addressing the escalating concerns over Syria's dangerous stockpile of toxic chemicals. This meeting comes after rebels took control of Damascus, pressing the Syrian regime to comply with international regulations pertaining to the destruction of chemical weapons, including chlorine gas.

As the political landscape shifts, ousted members of the Syrian government plan to transfer power to a new transitional cabinet led by Mohammed al-Bashir. Meanwhile, the US has openly stated its willingness to recognize a government that commits to dismantling chemical arsenals and safeguarding minority rights. Conversely, Israel has conducted over 350 airstrikes across Syria to prevent strategic stockpiles from falling into extremist hands.

Despite Assad's denials of chemical weapon use, formidable evidence by the OPCW suggests a pattern of misuse throughout Syria's protracted civil conflict. The OPCW continues investigations, while tensions remain high with Russia now offering asylum to Assad amidst ongoing geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)