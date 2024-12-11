Strategic Reliance on Moscow: A Double-Edged Sword

During his visit to the Middle East, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the limitations of strategic alliances with Russia, especially in light of recent developments in Syria. Pistorius suggested that Moscow's reliability persists only as long as nations serve President Putin's interests.

Pistorius's remarks came during a brief visit to Jordan, where he stopped at the Al-Azraq air base before heading to Baghdad to discuss regional stability efforts. Although he did not specify the exact impact on Germany's regional involvement, he alluded to an increase rather than a reduction in military commitments.

Germany has maintained a significant military presence in the Middle East as part of a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State. From the Al-Azraq base, the German air force conducts air-to-air refueling missions, while another contingent supports UN peacekeeping near Israel, indicating Germany's enduring commitment to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)