Crackdown on Adulterated Liquor Mafia: UP MLA Among Those Accused

The Uttar Pradesh police have intensified their crackdown on illegal liquor activities by booking Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav, along with three others, under the Gangsters Act in connection with the 2022 hooch tragedy in Azamgarh, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

According to Superintendent of Police Chirag Jain, these individuals were linked to the Rangesh Yadav gang, notorious for producing and distributing adulterated liquor. The arrest comes after thorough investigations tied the MLA and others to the organized crime group responsible for the disaster.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on illegal activities within the region, affirming that rigorous legal measures would be executed to dismantle such networks and seize properties obtained through illicit means.

