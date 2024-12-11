Left Menu

Crackdown on Adulterated Liquor Mafia: UP MLA Among Those Accused

Uttar Pradesh police have charged Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav and three associates under the Gangsters Act, related to the 2022 hooch tragedy in Azamgarh. The case involves manufacturing and selling adulterated liquor. Police emphasize a zero-tolerance policy toward mafia activities, with strict actions planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police have intensified their crackdown on illegal liquor activities by booking Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav, along with three others, under the Gangsters Act in connection with the 2022 hooch tragedy in Azamgarh, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

According to Superintendent of Police Chirag Jain, these individuals were linked to the Rangesh Yadav gang, notorious for producing and distributing adulterated liquor. The arrest comes after thorough investigations tied the MLA and others to the organized crime group responsible for the disaster.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on illegal activities within the region, affirming that rigorous legal measures would be executed to dismantle such networks and seize properties obtained through illicit means.

