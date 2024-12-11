Unveiling the Assam Ponzi Scam: The AJRS Marketing Fraud
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Biswanath Roy and Mridul Dutta in connection with the Assam Ponzi Scam involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd. The company allegedly swindled Rs 5.14 crore from approximately 2,600 victims by promising to double their money in 200 days through unregulated deposit schemes.
Updated: 11-12-2024 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed charges against Biswanath Roy and Mridul Dutta as part of an investigation into the Assam Ponzi Scam, linked to AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
The accused allegedly enticed around 2,600 victims, promising to double their investments in just 200 days without regulatory oversight.
This fraudulent scheme, lacking permissions from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), resulted in the misappropriation of Rs 5.14 crore, affecting numerous investors primarily in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
