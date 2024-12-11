Unveiling the Assam Ponzi Scam: The AJRS Marketing Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed charges against Biswanath Roy and Mridul Dutta as part of an investigation into the Assam Ponzi Scam, linked to AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The accused allegedly enticed around 2,600 victims, promising to double their investments in just 200 days without regulatory oversight.

This fraudulent scheme, lacking permissions from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), resulted in the misappropriation of Rs 5.14 crore, affecting numerous investors primarily in Assam.

