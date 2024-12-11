Kerala Cracks Down on Dangerous Road Stunts
The Kerala Human Rights Commission has urged the state police to implement strict measures against bike and car stunts on public roads. This directive follows a tragic incident involving a man's death during a car stunt filming. Reports on the enforcement measures are expected within four weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken a strong stance against road stunts, urging state police to impose stringent penalties on violators. This move follows a tragic case where a 20-year-old died after being hit by a luxury car while shooting a video.
The deceased, Alvin, was engaged in filming promotional content for a luxury car accessory store when he was fatally struck by an out-of-control vehicle. The incident highlights the dangerous trend of recording stunts for social media popularity.
The commission has instructed the Kozhikode Police Commissioner to carry out a thorough investigation and submit findings within four weeks. The hearings will be considered during its upcoming session in January, with a focus on preventing such dangerous activities on public roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)