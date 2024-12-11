Kerala Cracks Down on Dangerous Road Stunts

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken a strong stance against road stunts, urging state police to impose stringent penalties on violators. This move follows a tragic case where a 20-year-old died after being hit by a luxury car while shooting a video.

The deceased, Alvin, was engaged in filming promotional content for a luxury car accessory store when he was fatally struck by an out-of-control vehicle. The incident highlights the dangerous trend of recording stunts for social media popularity.

The commission has instructed the Kozhikode Police Commissioner to carry out a thorough investigation and submit findings within four weeks. The hearings will be considered during its upcoming session in January, with a focus on preventing such dangerous activities on public roads.

