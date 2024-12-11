Left Menu

Balancing Defence Lands with Community Welfare

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive strategy for optimizing defence land use, harmonizing national security needs with community and environmental considerations. Through strategic reforms and collaboration between civil and military authorities, robust defence infrastructure and community relations can be maintained.

Balancing Defence Lands with Community Welfare
Arunachal Pradesh's Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, underscored the need for a balanced approach in the management of defence lands, aligning national security imperatives with the welfare of local communities and environmental considerations.

During discussions with S N Gupta, the principal director of Defence Estates for the Eastern Command, Parnaik advocated for reforms in land management, suggesting that such changes could strengthen defence infrastructure while nurturing positive community relations.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between civil and military bodies to achieve harmony between defence and local development needs, and urged careful, transparent, and legally-compliant land acquisitions.

