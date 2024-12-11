Left Menu

Supreme Debate: The Battle Over Worship Sites Law

The Supreme Court will hear multiple petitions challenging the 1991 law that prevents legal disputes over religious sites as they were in 1947. Various individuals and groups argue this infringes on judicial rights, while others support the law for maintaining public order and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on Thursday on a series of public interest litigations contesting the validity of parts of a 1991 statute. This law restricts civil actions aiming to reclaim or alter religious sites' status as of August 15, 1947.

The hearings, to be conducted by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, will evaluate claims from numerous parties, including Ashwini Upadhyay, advocating that certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, be rescinded.

Proponents argue that the law violates judicial rights to reclaim religious sites, while organizations like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) assert its necessity in safeguarding national unity and secularism. The legal discourse emerges amidst ongoing challenges related to religious venues like the Gyanvapi Mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

