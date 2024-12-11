Supreme Debate: The Battle Over Worship Sites Law

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on Thursday on a series of public interest litigations contesting the validity of parts of a 1991 statute. This law restricts civil actions aiming to reclaim or alter religious sites' status as of August 15, 1947.

The hearings, to be conducted by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, will evaluate claims from numerous parties, including Ashwini Upadhyay, advocating that certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, be rescinded.

Proponents argue that the law violates judicial rights to reclaim religious sites, while organizations like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) assert its necessity in safeguarding national unity and secularism. The legal discourse emerges amidst ongoing challenges related to religious venues like the Gyanvapi Mosque.

