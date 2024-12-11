Left Menu

U.S. Urges for Release of Azerbaijani Human Rights Advocate

The United States calls on Azerbaijan to release Rufat Safarov, a prominent human rights advocate, amidst concerns over free speech. Safarov, detained on charges he denies, is part of a wider crackdown on activists and journalists in Azerbaijan, which the government rebuts as foreign interference.

  • Azerbaijan

The United States has issued a strong call to Azerbaijani authorities to release Rufat Safarov, a leading human rights advocate detained last week. The latest arrest has sparked ongoing Western concerns surrounding free speech in Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, during a human rights prize ceremony in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S.'s stance, urging for Safarov's immediate release. The demand extends to other unjustly detained journalists, human rights defenders, and political opponents.

Azerbaijan, an oil-rich nation, faces criticism for its human rights practices, attributed to successive arrests of independent media and political activists. Nevertheless, Baku rejects Western criticisms, labeling them as judicial interference.

