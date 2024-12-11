Judiciary Credibility Under Scrutiny After Controversial Remarks
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned an Allahabad High Court judge's remarks at a VHP event, which allegedly breached judicial ethics. The remarks, supporting the uniform civil code's aims, sparked controversy when perceived as divisive. Calls to safeguard judicial integrity and investigate the judge's conduct have intensified.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to uphold the judiciary's integrity, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has issued a strong condemnation of the remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge during a recent Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event.
The judge's comments, which supported the uniform civil code for promoting social harmony and gender equality, sparked outrage for allegedly constituting hate speech, drawing criticism from various political and social leaders.
Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani emphasized the need for an immediate inquiry, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take decisive measures to preserve the trust and impartiality that the judiciary is expected to uphold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VHP's Nationwide Protest: A Stand for Bangladesh's Religious Minorities
VHP Protests Urge UN Intervention Against Alleged Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus
Supreme Court Reacts to Controversial Judge's Remarks at VHP Event
Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Social Harmony?
Uniform Civil Code Sparks Debate: Judicial Controversy Unfolds