Judiciary Credibility Under Scrutiny After Controversial Remarks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned an Allahabad High Court judge's remarks at a VHP event, which allegedly breached judicial ethics. The remarks, supporting the uniform civil code's aims, sparked controversy when perceived as divisive. Calls to safeguard judicial integrity and investigate the judge's conduct have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to uphold the judiciary's integrity, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has issued a strong condemnation of the remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge during a recent Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event.

The judge's comments, which supported the uniform civil code for promoting social harmony and gender equality, sparked outrage for allegedly constituting hate speech, drawing criticism from various political and social leaders.

Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani emphasized the need for an immediate inquiry, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take decisive measures to preserve the trust and impartiality that the judiciary is expected to uphold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

