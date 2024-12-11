Judiciary Credibility Under Scrutiny After Controversial Remarks

In a bid to uphold the judiciary's integrity, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has issued a strong condemnation of the remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge during a recent Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event.

The judge's comments, which supported the uniform civil code for promoting social harmony and gender equality, sparked outrage for allegedly constituting hate speech, drawing criticism from various political and social leaders.

Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani emphasized the need for an immediate inquiry, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take decisive measures to preserve the trust and impartiality that the judiciary is expected to uphold.

(With inputs from agencies.)