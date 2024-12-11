Explosive Revelations: Babbar Khalsa's Ties to Gurugram Bomb Attack

Officials have disclosed that the terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) played a role in a recent crude bomb attack at a Gurugram bar. This revelation came as police interrogated Sachin Taliyan, who was apprehended while attempting to hurl explosives at a sector 29 market establishment last Wednesday.

Sachin Taliyan, 27, hailing from Chhur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, is allegedly a close associate of Goldy Brar, a designated terrorist and aide to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to police, Brar and Bishnoi use extortion and fear to assert their control, with aspirations to dominate regions like Gurugram and Chandigarh.

The attack coincides with a pattern of violence aimed at business owners unwilling to concede to the gang's financial demands. A recent court ruling placed Taliyan in police custody for seven days as investigations continue. Law enforcement remains on high alert, as further gang activities are expected in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)