CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA Engineers Arrested

The CBI arrested two Delhi Development Authority engineers over a Rs 2 lakh bribery case. A complaint revealed demands for Rs 3 lakh to clear bills. The CBI conducted an inquiry, registered an FIR, and caught a staffer receiving part of the bribe meant for the executives.

Updated: 11-12-2024 19:26 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA Engineers Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an executive engineer and a staff member from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over allegations of accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, officials stated on Wednesday.

The arrests follow a complaint that accused executive engineer Rahul Meena and assistant engineer Ankush of demanding Rs 3 lakh to approve pending bills, according to officials.

Upon preliminary verification of the claims, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) and conducted an operation to catch the alleged perpetrators. DDA employee Manish was apprehended while allegedly receiving the portion of the bribe on behalf of the engineers, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

