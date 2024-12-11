CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA Engineers Arrested
The CBI arrested two Delhi Development Authority engineers over a Rs 2 lakh bribery case. A complaint revealed demands for Rs 3 lakh to clear bills. The CBI conducted an inquiry, registered an FIR, and caught a staffer receiving part of the bribe meant for the executives.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an executive engineer and a staff member from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over allegations of accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, officials stated on Wednesday.
The arrests follow a complaint that accused executive engineer Rahul Meena and assistant engineer Ankush of demanding Rs 3 lakh to approve pending bills, according to officials.
Upon preliminary verification of the claims, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) and conducted an operation to catch the alleged perpetrators. DDA employee Manish was apprehended while allegedly receiving the portion of the bribe on behalf of the engineers, officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Delhi
- Development
- Authority
- bribery
- arrests
- fraud
- engineering
- bills
- inquiry
ALSO READ
Patwari Nabbed in Rs 25,000 Bribery Scandal
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case
Adani Group's Financial Turmoil and Global Repercussions Amid Bribery Charges
Taliban's Media Clampdown: UN and Taliban Clash Over Journalist Arrests
Adani's Renewable Energy Giant Faces Legal Storm Amid Bribery Allegations