CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA Engineers Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an executive engineer and a staff member from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over allegations of accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, officials stated on Wednesday.

The arrests follow a complaint that accused executive engineer Rahul Meena and assistant engineer Ankush of demanding Rs 3 lakh to approve pending bills, according to officials.

Upon preliminary verification of the claims, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) and conducted an operation to catch the alleged perpetrators. DDA employee Manish was apprehended while allegedly receiving the portion of the bribe on behalf of the engineers, officials reported.

