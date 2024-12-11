Syria's New Era: Rebuilding Amidst Chaos

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani declared that those involved in detainee atrocities under Assad's rule would not escape justice. His commitment comes as the world scrutinizes Syria's new leadership following a devastating 13-year civil war.

The interim government, led by Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, confronts major hurdles in revitalizing a crippled economy and reintegrating millions of refugees. Bashir emphasized the dire financial circumstances and the need for foreign aid in his interview with Italy's Il Corriere della Sera.

Amid hopes of lifting sanctions, U.S. officials remain cautious about the rebels, designating them as a terrorist organization. The international community awaits evidence of the new government's commitment to human rights and regional stability, affecting the easing of longstanding diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)