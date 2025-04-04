UN Calls on Pakistan to Halt Deportation Plans for Afghan Refugees

The United Nations has issued a stern call to the Government of Pakistan, urging it to instantly cease planned forcible deportations of Afghan refugees within its borders. The UN's experts have highlighted the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the return of individuals to countries where they may face persecution.

Expressing severe concerns, the experts pointed out the gender-specific impact of such deportations and the risks for vulnerable groups, including women, children, and minorities. The UN's intervention comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's controversial repatriation plan announced in September 2023, which has already resulted in significant displacements.

Pakistan faces international scrutiny for its stance, with experts pressing for thoughtful, sustainable outcomes and stronger international cooperation. The Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council have documented increased arrests and pressure tactics against Afghans, many of whom fear Taliban reprisals if forced to return.

