Justice Delayed: Survivor's Stand Sparks Action in Amethi

A 25-year-old rape survivor staged a dharna outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Amethi, alleging police inaction in registering her FIR for over a month. Following her protest, police registered an FIR on her complaint, initiating an investigation into the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rape survivor made a bold move, staging a dharna outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Amethi to protest what she claimed was police inaction. Her accusations revolved around the delay in lodging her First Information Report (FIR), despite repeated attempts for over a month.

The 25-year-old woman, alleging repeated rape since March 2020 under the false promise of marriage, found herself frustrated by the system. Her persistent efforts led her to the police official's doorstep when no action was forthcoming.

In response to her public protest, an FIR was finally registered at the Amethi Police Station. The Station House Officer, Brijesh Singh, confirmed the registration of the complaint. However, he refrained from commenting further on the alleged police inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

