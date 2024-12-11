Justice Delayed: Survivor's Stand Sparks Action in Amethi

A rape survivor made a bold move, staging a dharna outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Amethi to protest what she claimed was police inaction. Her accusations revolved around the delay in lodging her First Information Report (FIR), despite repeated attempts for over a month.

The 25-year-old woman, alleging repeated rape since March 2020 under the false promise of marriage, found herself frustrated by the system. Her persistent efforts led her to the police official's doorstep when no action was forthcoming.

In response to her public protest, an FIR was finally registered at the Amethi Police Station. The Station House Officer, Brijesh Singh, confirmed the registration of the complaint. However, he refrained from commenting further on the alleged police inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)