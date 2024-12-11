Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: 11-Year-Old Survives Lampedusa Shipwreck

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was the sole survivor of a shipwreck near Italy's Lampedusa, saved by Germany's CompassCollective. The ill-fated journey began in Tunisia, and 45 people were aboard the boat. She received medical help and is now in a migrant holding center under Red Cross care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST
Miraculous Rescue: 11-Year-Old Survives Lampedusa Shipwreck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An extraordinary rescue operation has brought hope amidst tragedy, as an 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was saved after three harrowing days at sea. The lone survivor of a devastating shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island, she was spotted by Germany's CompassCollective crew, who picked her up at 3 a.m. clinging to tyre tubes.

The girl, who embarked from Sfax, Tunisia, recounted her ordeal to the rescuers, sharing that she was aboard a metal boat with 45 others, which succumbed to a storm. Following her rescue, she received medical attention and was taken to a migrant center in Lampedusa, a frequent sanctuary for migrants arriving from North Africa.

The incident highlights the perilous Central Mediterranean route, notorious for its high fatalities, with over 24,300 known deaths since 2014. NGOs and international organizations call for urgent action, as the Italian government reports a significant drop in sea arrivals due to stringent immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024