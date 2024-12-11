Syria's New Era: Pursuing Justice While Rebuilding

Syria's leadership, led by former al Qaeda affiliate HTS, is grappling with a daunting task: pursuing justice for abuses during Bashar al-Assad's regime, while focusing on stabilizing a country ravaged by a civil war. Abu Mohammed al-Golani pledges to track those responsible for torture and killings.

Amid financial shortages and sanctions, the interim administration aims to repatriate millions of refugees and provide vital services. Challenges mount, as international bodies emphasize the need for minority rights and humanitarian aid. Washington remains hesitant due to HTS's terrorist designation.

The world watches as Syria's new rulers promise to avoid revenge attacks and foster unity. Returning refugees express mixed emotions, hoping for better lives while recalling past hardships. International engagement is tentative, focusing on whether Syria's new regime can fulfill its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)