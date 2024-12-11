Air Force Tragedy: Sergeant's Untimely Demise

An Air Force sergeant reportedly ended his life using his service weapon at the Maintenance Command in Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

The officer, identified as 36-year-old Javeer Singh from Bhiwani, Haryana, shot himself at approximately 2 a.m. Fellow officers at the center heard the gunshot and discovered Singh in critical condition.

The situation is under investigation by local law enforcement, as early remarks about stress as a motive are deemed premature. The Air Force has pledged full cooperation with the investigation and support for Singh's family.

