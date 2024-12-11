Left Menu

Air Force Tragedy: Sergeant's Untimely Demise

An Air Force sergeant, Javeer Singh, allegedly took his own life at the Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar. The incident occurred early Wednesday with Singh using his service weapon. The police are investigating the motive, with stress mentioned but not confirmed as a cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:01 IST
Air Force Tragedy: Sergeant's Untimely Demise
  • Country:
  • India

An Air Force sergeant reportedly ended his life using his service weapon at the Maintenance Command in Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

The officer, identified as 36-year-old Javeer Singh from Bhiwani, Haryana, shot himself at approximately 2 a.m. Fellow officers at the center heard the gunshot and discovered Singh in critical condition.

The situation is under investigation by local law enforcement, as early remarks about stress as a motive are deemed premature. The Air Force has pledged full cooperation with the investigation and support for Singh's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024