Left Menu

Supreme Court Skirts Decision in Nvidia Crypto Case

The U.S. Supreme Court avoided a decision on whether shareholders can pursue a securities fraud lawsuit against Nvidia over claims of misleading statements about its cryptocurrency market dependence. The court left a lower court ruling intact, allowing the class action led by Swedish firm E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:11 IST
Supreme Court Skirts Decision in Nvidia Crypto Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to make a decision on Wednesday concerning a securities fraud lawsuit against AI chipmaker Nvidia. The lawsuit alleged that Nvidia misled investors about its reliance on the cryptocurrency market, a claim stemming from a 2018 class action initiated by Stockholm-based E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB.

The Supreme Court, deciding the case should not have been taken up, left in place a lower court's ruling allowing the case to move forward. This decision was articulated in a single-line order, offering no detailed explanation. The justices expressed hesitance during the arguments, questioning the clarity of the legal issue at hand.

The core question was whether the plaintiffs met the strict requirements for private securities fraud suits under the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The accusations against Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang centered on allegedly minimizing how much revenue growth was tied to the volatile cryptocurrency market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024