Thailand Introduces e-Visa System in India Starting January 2025

The Thai Embassy has announced the roll-out of Thailand's e-Visa system in India, effective January 1, 2025. All visa applications will be processed via the website thaievisa.go.th. Ordinary passport applications will be accepted until mid-December 2024, while diplomatic applications will be accepted until the end of December.

The Thai Embassy announced on Wednesday that Thailand will launch its Electronic Visa system in India, starting on January 1, 2025.

According to the embassy, all visa applications must be submitted through the website thaievisa.go.th, with an offline payment option available.

Visa processing will take approximately 14 working days from the issuance of the visa fee receipt. Ordinary passport applications will be accepted at designated visa processing firms until December 16, 2024, while diplomatic and official applications can be submitted until December 24. The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business visits remains valid for Indian passport holders until further notice.

