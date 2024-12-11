Left Menu

FIFA Under Fire: Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Amnesty International criticizes FIFA's decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 Men's World Cup due to human rights concerns. The organization warns of potential labor and civil rights violations without reforms. Multiple groups emphasize the need for FIFA and its partners to ensure ethical practices and human rights protections.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST
FIFA Under Fire: Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Sparks Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International has strongly criticized FIFA for its recent decision to grant Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the 2034 Men's Soccer World Cup, citing severe human rights concerns associated with the country.

FIFA announced the decision despite warnings about potential labor and civil rights abuses linked to the tournament. Amnesty International and other advocacy groups stress that FIFA must enforce significant reforms to protect workers' rights and ensure ethical standards are upheld.

These calls for action are supported by reports of exploitative labor practices associated with World Cup preparations, underlining the urgent need for FIFA to demand improvements in Saudi Arabia's approach to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

