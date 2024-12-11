FIFA Under Fire: Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Amnesty International has strongly criticized FIFA for its recent decision to grant Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the 2034 Men's Soccer World Cup, citing severe human rights concerns associated with the country.

FIFA announced the decision despite warnings about potential labor and civil rights abuses linked to the tournament. Amnesty International and other advocacy groups stress that FIFA must enforce significant reforms to protect workers' rights and ensure ethical standards are upheld.

These calls for action are supported by reports of exploitative labor practices associated with World Cup preparations, underlining the urgent need for FIFA to demand improvements in Saudi Arabia's approach to human rights.

