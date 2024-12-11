Horrifying Crime: An Odisha Tale of Betrayal and Murder

A male suspect out on bail for raping a minor in Odisha, committed a gruesome murder, dismembering the victim to obstruct her from testifying in court. The accused, Kunu Kissan, was apprehended by Sundargarh police, revealing he meticulously planned the murder post-jail release.

Following the alarming disappearance of the victim, law enforcement undertook a rigorous investigation. Utilizing AI technology, they pinpointed the suspect's location, revealing his sinister intentions to silence the victim permanently.

With the help of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, police conducted an exhaustive search operation to retrieve the body parts. The re-arrest of Kissan and his associate by the authorities marks an ongoing investigation into this calculated crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)