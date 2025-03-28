Left Menu

Tis Hazari Court Demands Investigation Update in 2015 Manoj Vashist Encounter Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari court has requested a status report from Delhi Police concerning the 2015 encounter of Manoj Vashist. The case, filed under various sections of the IPC, involves allegations of custodial killing and police brutality. CBI is currently handling the investigation.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has sought a comprehensive report from the Delhi Police regarding the investigation status of the Manoj Vashist encounter case, which dates back to 2015. Vashist was fatally shot during an altercation at Rajender Nagar's Sagar Ratna Restaurant on May 16, 2015.

An FIR was initially registered at Baghpat Police Station in Uttar Pradesh following the family's complaint. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Delhi Police, as the incident took place within city confines. Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Preeti, has directed Station House Officer Rajender Nagar to furnish a status report based on an application by Vashist's family.

The court outlined in its order dated March 26, 2025, that a response is due by April 2. In light of previous directives, the investigation's responsibility now lies with the CBI, emphasizing the grave implications of the alleged custodial killing and police misconduct, which challenge the principles of justice and constitutional rights in India.

