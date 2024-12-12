Left Menu

Red Lines and Sanctions: Shaping Syria's Future

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares emphasized the need for establishing clear boundaries in negotiations with Syria's new leadership. He highlighted essential conditions like transforming rebel forces into a political entity, upholding human rights, and maintaining Syria's territorial integrity while considering potential sanctions.

Updated: 12-12-2024 00:15 IST
The international community must establish clear "red lines" in discussions with Syria's new leadership and consider sanctions to secure the country's peaceful future, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, Albares stressed the urgency of transforming the rebel forces that recently took control into a legitimate political movement. He emphasized the importance of respecting human rights, ensuring the rights of minorities, and safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity. Albares warned that swift action is necessary, as critical decisions will likely be made in Damascus soon.

Albares also mentioned potential sanctions as a topic of debate. He called for careful consideration regarding the removal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of terror groups after initial talks. He urged regional cooperation, highlighting that further destabilization of Syria would be detrimental to all, including neighbors like Israel.

