In a bold statement, Ahmad al-Sharaa, widely recognized as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, declared his intention to dissolve the remnants of Bashar al-Assad's security apparatus. In written communication to Reuters on Wednesday, the rebel leader indicated a new direction for Syria's future.

As the leader of the group that now governs the majority of Syria, al-Sharaa emphasized ongoing cooperation with international organizations. This collaboration aims to identify and secure sites that may contain chemical weapons, a measure critical to international safety and stability.

The moves by al-Golani and his group signify a dramatic shift in Syria's political landscape, presenting both challenges and opportunities for international relations and regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)