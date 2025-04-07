Clash in Kebbi: Security Forces and Lakurawa Militants Leave 16 Dead

At least 16 people lost their lives as local security forces engaged Lakurawa insurgents in Kebbi, Nigeria. The deadly clash occurred after the insurgents raided local villages, stealing cattle.

The Lakurawa group surfaced following the Niger coup in July 2023, originating from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border. Their activity coincides with ongoing conflicts in Nigeria's northeast involving Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Local resident Abubakar Augie reported that villagers attempted to resist the raid, leading to violent exchanges. Bodies of the fallen have been delivered to a hospital, and authorities are to issue further details soon. The group's terrorist designation in January grants the military broader retaliatory rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)