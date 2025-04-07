Clash in Kebbi: Security Forces and Lakurawa Militants Leave 16 Dead
At least 16 people were killed in Kebbi, Nigeria, during a clash between local security forces and Lakurawa insurgents, who raided villages and stole cattle. The Lakurawa group emerged post-July 2023 Niger coup. The Nigerian federal court declared them a terrorist organization in January.
At least 16 people lost their lives as local security forces engaged Lakurawa insurgents in Kebbi, Nigeria. The deadly clash occurred after the insurgents raided local villages, stealing cattle.
The Lakurawa group surfaced following the Niger coup in July 2023, originating from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border. Their activity coincides with ongoing conflicts in Nigeria's northeast involving Boko Haram and ISWAP.
Local resident Abubakar Augie reported that villagers attempted to resist the raid, leading to violent exchanges. Bodies of the fallen have been delivered to a hospital, and authorities are to issue further details soon. The group's terrorist designation in January grants the military broader retaliatory rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kebbi
- Nigeria
- Lakurawa
- insurgents
- terrorism
- Boko Haram
- ISWAP
- security forces
- Niger coup
- cattle raid
ALSO READ
India Takes the Lead: Global Forum to Tackle Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in 2025
Tesla Dealers Under Fire: Unraveling a Wave of Domestic Terrorism
Russia convicts 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham, reports AP.
Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Police Killings; Parties Unite Against Terrorism
Militant Attack on Cameroonian Soldiers Raises Boko Haram Concerns