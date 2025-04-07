Left Menu

Clash in Kebbi: Security Forces and Lakurawa Militants Leave 16 Dead

At least 16 people were killed in Kebbi, Nigeria, during a clash between local security forces and Lakurawa insurgents, who raided villages and stole cattle. The Lakurawa group emerged post-July 2023 Niger coup. The Nigerian federal court declared them a terrorist organization in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:22 IST
Clash in Kebbi: Security Forces and Lakurawa Militants Leave 16 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 16 people lost their lives as local security forces engaged Lakurawa insurgents in Kebbi, Nigeria. The deadly clash occurred after the insurgents raided local villages, stealing cattle.

The Lakurawa group surfaced following the Niger coup in July 2023, originating from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border. Their activity coincides with ongoing conflicts in Nigeria's northeast involving Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Local resident Abubakar Augie reported that villagers attempted to resist the raid, leading to violent exchanges. Bodies of the fallen have been delivered to a hospital, and authorities are to issue further details soon. The group's terrorist designation in January grants the military broader retaliatory rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025