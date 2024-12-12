Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Aid Ambush and Global Ceasefire Calls

An Israeli airstrike in Rafah City killed at least eight Palestinians and injured 30, as international ceasefire efforts continue unsuccessfully. Armed gangs in Gaza have targeted aid trucks, prompting Hamas to respond with force. The UN has called for an immediate ceasefire, reflecting a global demand for peace.

Updated: 12-12-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 04:44 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Aid Ambush and Global Ceasefire Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a group tasked with securing aid trucks in Gaza's Rafah City, leading to at least eight deaths and injuring 30 people. Medics fear the death toll could rise, with several in critical condition.

The strike comes amid ongoing tensions as armed gangs continually hijack aid trucks, leading Hamas to form a task force to counter these threats. The militarized response has led to significant casualties, with over two dozen gang members killed in recent months.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire by Arab countries, backed by the US, have yet to succeed. The UN General Assembly has demanded an immediate ceasefire, although this move holds no legal weight. The ongoing conflict has caused severe humanitarian crises, with widespread displacement and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

