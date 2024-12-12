NFL-Goodell says no change to NFL's relationship with Jay-Z amid rape allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said the league is aware of a lawsuit that accuses musician Jay-Z of rape but said it is not impacting the NFL's partnership with the rap mogul's Roc Nation label, which produces the Super Bowl halftime show.

An amended civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday alleges Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs raped a 13-year-old girl during a party in New York in 2000. Jay-Z and Combs have denied the allegations. "We're aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z's really strong response to that," Goodell said after the conclusion of the league's winter meetings in Texas.

"We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl." Roc Nation has helped produce the past five Super Bowl halftime shows and Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, is scheduled to perform at halftime of the upcoming Ravens vs. Texans game on Christmas Day in Houston, according to Sports Illustrated.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York and at that time did not name Jay-Z as a defendant, though the amended lawsuit says that Jay-Z was identified as "Celebrity A" on the original complaint. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has blasted the lawsuit, calling it part of a "blackmail attempt" by the plaintiff's lawyer.

Tony Buzbee, the Texas lawyer representing the girl who filed Sunday's lawsuit, has filed at least 20 civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of sexual misconduct. Buzbee said Jay Z's relationship with the NFL had nothing to do with him.

"My job is to represent my clients zealously and ethically. And that's what I intend to do," he said in response to a request for comment. Combs has denied all allegations against him. He is currently in jail on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The lawsuit alleges that the unnamed girl was drugged and raped by both Jay-Z and Combs at a party hosted by Combs following the MTV Music Awards in 2000, which was held in New York.

