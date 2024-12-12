U.S. and Israel Tighten Coordination Amid Syrian Turmoil

In a strategic phone call, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the necessity for close coordination between the United States and Israel regarding the escalating events in Syria, the Pentagon reported on Wednesday.

Austin assured Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz of Washington's continued mission to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State and supported a peaceful, inclusive political transition in Syria. This comes as the rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani led forces to end the Assad family's long-standing rule, with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing amidst the upheaval.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict saw Israel accused of war crimes in Gaza following a brutal military response to a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages. Israel's counteroffensive in Gaza has claimed nearly 45,000 lives, leading to severe humanitarian crises.

