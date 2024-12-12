Left Menu

U.S. and Israel Tighten Coordination Amid Syrian Turmoil

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the U.S. and Israel over Syrian developments in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Austin reiterated Washington's support for a peaceful political transition in Syria and ongoing operations against the Islamic State. Following the Assad regime's fall, Syrian rebels led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani gained control. Meanwhile, strikes by Israeli jets targeted Syria's weapons stockpiles. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict crisis continues with significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:48 IST
U.S. and Israel Tighten Coordination Amid Syrian Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic phone call, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the necessity for close coordination between the United States and Israel regarding the escalating events in Syria, the Pentagon reported on Wednesday.

Austin assured Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz of Washington's continued mission to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State and supported a peaceful, inclusive political transition in Syria. This comes as the rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani led forces to end the Assad family's long-standing rule, with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing amidst the upheaval.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict saw Israel accused of war crimes in Gaza following a brutal military response to a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages. Israel's counteroffensive in Gaza has claimed nearly 45,000 lives, leading to severe humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024