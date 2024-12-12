U.S. and Israel Tighten Coordination Amid Syrian Turmoil
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the U.S. and Israel over Syrian developments in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Austin reiterated Washington's support for a peaceful political transition in Syria and ongoing operations against the Islamic State. Following the Assad regime's fall, Syrian rebels led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani gained control. Meanwhile, strikes by Israeli jets targeted Syria's weapons stockpiles. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict crisis continues with significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.
In a strategic phone call, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the necessity for close coordination between the United States and Israel regarding the escalating events in Syria, the Pentagon reported on Wednesday.
Austin assured Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz of Washington's continued mission to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State and supported a peaceful, inclusive political transition in Syria. This comes as the rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani led forces to end the Assad family's long-standing rule, with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing amidst the upheaval.
Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict saw Israel accused of war crimes in Gaza following a brutal military response to a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages. Israel's counteroffensive in Gaza has claimed nearly 45,000 lives, leading to severe humanitarian crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Israel
- United States
- Austin
- Katz
- Gaza
- Hamas
- hostages
- consultation
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Diplomacy Efforts in the Middle East: Ceasefire Achieved, Gaza in Limbo
UN Experts Call for Compliance with ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over War Crimes
Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire Attempts
Hope Amidst Conflict: New Agreements and Ongoing Tensions in Gaza
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Regional Talks Begin