Odisha Police to Repatriate 78 Bangladeshi Fishermen
Odisha Police have arranged to repatriate 78 Bangladeshi fishermen apprehended in Indian waters. Following verification, these individuals will be returned to Bangladesh with the cooperation of the Indian Coast Guard. This move comes after legal and security protocols ensured fair treatment for the fishermen while in custody.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police are set to repatriate 78 Bangladeshi fishermen who were apprehended in Indian territorial waters. Coast guard personnel had intercepted them, leading to their arrest and subsequent verification.
Paradip Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Jena confirmed that thorough checks identified the individuals as Bangladeshi nationals. The questioning involved multiple agencies including the Indian Coast Guard, the Odisha Police Crime Branch, and the Central Industrial Security Force.
The fishermen will be transferred back to the Bangladesh Coast Guard near the International Maritime Boundary Line. During their time in custody, they received proper treatment and provisions, as reported by detainees Rajiv Chandra Sil and R Biswas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action
Concerns Rise Over Minority Security in Bangladesh Amid Hindu Leader's Arrest
UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition
India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration
Poland Pushes for Joint Baltic Sea Security