Odisha Police to Repatriate 78 Bangladeshi Fishermen

The Odisha Police are set to repatriate 78 Bangladeshi fishermen who were apprehended in Indian territorial waters. Coast guard personnel had intercepted them, leading to their arrest and subsequent verification.

Paradip Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Jena confirmed that thorough checks identified the individuals as Bangladeshi nationals. The questioning involved multiple agencies including the Indian Coast Guard, the Odisha Police Crime Branch, and the Central Industrial Security Force.

The fishermen will be transferred back to the Bangladesh Coast Guard near the International Maritime Boundary Line. During their time in custody, they received proper treatment and provisions, as reported by detainees Rajiv Chandra Sil and R Biswas.

(With inputs from agencies.)