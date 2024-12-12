Free Speech Triumphs: Candace Owens Granted New Zealand Visa

The controversial US conservative commentator Candace Owens will now be allowed to enter New Zealand after an initial ban was overturned by the immigration office on Thursday. The decision, a spokesperson confirmed, was made in light of 'the importance of free speech.'

Despite the reversal in New Zealand, Owens remains barred from Australia. Immigration Minister Tony Burke initially denied her entry in October, referencing her denial of Nazi medical experimentation during the Holocaust. Owens, known for controversial remarks on topics such as Black Lives Matter, feminism, and vaccines, is set to speak in New Zealand and Australia in early 2024.

The promoter of Owens' tour applauded the decision as a victory for free speech, quoting Owens as hopeful for an environment where individuals can express views free of censorship. However, Burke's office has yet to comment on this development. Tickets remain on sale for events in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)