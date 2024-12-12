Left Menu

Uproar Over Panchamasali Lingayat OBC Classification Intensifies

The Panchamasali Lingayat community, led by the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Math pontiff, protests for their inclusion in the 2A category of OBCs to secure 15% reservation in government jobs and education. The BJP backs the protests, and tensions rise following police action against demonstrators.

Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:43 IST
The Panchamasali Lingayat community's demand for inclusion in the 2A category of Other Backward Castes (OBC) has gained momentum, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The community, presently in the 3B category with 5% reservation benefits, seeks a move to 2A, which offers 15% reservation.

Protests intensified after police lathi-charged demonstrators, leading to widespread criticism, particularly from the BJP. Leaders including R. Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, staged protests accusing the government of excessive force.

Further protests disrupted highways, with placards against the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Although a road blockade was eventually lifted at police request, tensions remained high as demonstrators continued to express their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

