Escalating Violence: Civilians Caught in Mali's Turmoil

Mali's armed forces, backed by Russian mercenaries, have been accused of committing serious abuses against civilians, according to a report published Thursday by Human Rights Watch. The report emerged in light of increased violence following the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission late last year.

The report details allegations that Malian armed forces and the Wagner Group, a Russian-backed entity, have intentionally killed 32 civilians, including seven in a drone strike. Additionally, they are accused of kidnapping four people and destroying over 100 homes across central and northern Mali since May.

Furthermore, Human Rights Watch highlighted atrocities by jihadi groups, which have reportedly executed 47 civilians and displaced thousands since June. These groups have also been accused of burning thousands of homes and looting crucial livestock resources vital to nomadic communities in Mali.

