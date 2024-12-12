Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Civilians Caught in Mali's Turmoil

Human Rights Watch reports Mali's military, supported by Russian mercenaries, committed civilian abuses since the UN's peacekeeping exit. At least 32 civilians were killed by Malian forces and Russia’s Wagner Group. Jihadi groups executed 47 civilians and displaced thousands. Regional junta-led countries have expelled French forces, relying on Russia for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:12 IST
Escalating Violence: Civilians Caught in Mali's Turmoil
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Mali's armed forces, backed by Russian mercenaries, have been accused of committing serious abuses against civilians, according to a report published Thursday by Human Rights Watch. The report emerged in light of increased violence following the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission late last year.

The report details allegations that Malian armed forces and the Wagner Group, a Russian-backed entity, have intentionally killed 32 civilians, including seven in a drone strike. Additionally, they are accused of kidnapping four people and destroying over 100 homes across central and northern Mali since May.

Furthermore, Human Rights Watch highlighted atrocities by jihadi groups, which have reportedly executed 47 civilians and displaced thousands since June. These groups have also been accused of burning thousands of homes and looting crucial livestock resources vital to nomadic communities in Mali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024