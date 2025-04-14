Blaze and Blame: Latest Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine
Overnight Russian attacks caused a fire at a Zaporizhzhia petrol station and injured eight people in southeastern Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating ceasefire agreements. Damages also occurred in Odesa and the Dnipropetrovsk region. Casualties follow recent deadly strikes in Sumy.
In the latest escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, overnight attacks by Russian forces ignited a fire at a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least eight individuals and damaging local homes, according to regional officials.
Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported that the petrol station fire followed a drone attack, though no injuries were directly linked to the blaze. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear as both sides persist in accusing each other of ceasefire violations, complicating peace efforts agreed upon in March.
Additional attacks were reported in Odesa, resulting in injuries and infrastructure damage, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region. These strikes occur amid ongoing violence, including a recent deadly missile attack in Sumy, highlighting the war's toll on civilian lives and infrastructure. The situation remains tense as the international community awaits further verification and reaction from Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
