In the latest escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, overnight attacks by Russian forces ignited a fire at a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least eight individuals and damaging local homes, according to regional officials.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported that the petrol station fire followed a drone attack, though no injuries were directly linked to the blaze. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear as both sides persist in accusing each other of ceasefire violations, complicating peace efforts agreed upon in March.

Additional attacks were reported in Odesa, resulting in injuries and infrastructure damage, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region. These strikes occur amid ongoing violence, including a recent deadly missile attack in Sumy, highlighting the war's toll on civilian lives and infrastructure. The situation remains tense as the international community awaits further verification and reaction from Moscow.

