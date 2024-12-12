Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrikes Claim Lives Amidst Ceasefire Calls

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the death of at least 28 people, including children and a woman, following a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire. The strikes hit a refugee camp and claimed the lives of committee members securing aid convoys. The conflict continues to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:23 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrikes Claim Lives Amidst Ceasefire Calls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

At least 28 individuals, including seven children and a woman, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, as revealed by Palestinian medical officials. This development follows a significant UN General Assembly resolution urging an immediate ceasefire.

One of the devastating strikes occurred overnight, demolishing a house in the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp, confirmed by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the casualties.

Additional strikes targeted local committee members involved in orchestrating aid convoys, established by displaced Palestinians alongside Hamas' Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, the UN's plea for peace intensifies amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024