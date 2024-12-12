Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrikes Claim Lives Amidst Ceasefire Calls

At least 28 individuals, including seven children and a woman, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, as revealed by Palestinian medical officials. This development follows a significant UN General Assembly resolution urging an immediate ceasefire.

One of the devastating strikes occurred overnight, demolishing a house in the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp, confirmed by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the casualties.

Additional strikes targeted local committee members involved in orchestrating aid convoys, established by displaced Palestinians alongside Hamas' Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, the UN's plea for peace intensifies amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)