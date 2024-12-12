Jharkhand High Court Halts Local Job Reservation Law
The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the implementation of a state law mandating 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs offering salaries up to Rs 40,000. This follows a petition challenging the law, citing constitutional violations. The court seeks further responses from the state government.
The Jharkhand High Court has temporarily stalled a law aimed at ensuring 75% job reservation for local residents in the private sector, specifically for positions earning up to Rs 40,000 monthly. This legal move follows a petition by a small-scale industry group, raising significant questions about the law's constitutionality.
The division bench, led by Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan, reviewed the petition. The challenge highlights concerns over unequal employment opportunities, as argued by the Jharkhand Small Scale Industries Association. The association's counsel contended the legislation breaches constitutional principles of employment equality.
The Jharkhand government has been instructed to respond by the court, which plans a subsequent hearing on March 20. This law, aimed at boosting local employment, was previously amended by a select committee before passing in September 2021.
