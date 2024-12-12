Left Menu

National Investigation Agency Cracks Down on JeM Links

The National Investigation Agency detained a youth in Maharashtra's Amravati district over suspected ties with Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed. Following a six-month investigation, raids spanned 19 locations across several states and regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to uncover a conspiracy to radicalize youth and spread terror.

National Investigation Agency Cracks Down on JeM Links
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a young male from Amravati, Maharashtra, for alleged connections with the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to police reports. Acting on information received about potential links, the NIA conducted a raid in the area late Wednesday night.

Authorities apprehended the youth and initiated an interrogation process, though specific details about the individual's identity or the extent of his involvement remain undisclosed. The detainment is part of a broader investigation into a JeM strategy to recruit and radicalize young individuals in India.

In conjunction with the Amravati operation, the NIA carried out expansive searches at 19 sites, spanning three states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of their efforts to dismantle the terror network's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

