Swiss National Bank Warns of Global Economic Uncertainties

The Swiss National Bank is sounding the alarm over rising uncertainties in the global economy. Vice Chairman Antoine Martin expressed concerns on Thursday about unclear situations in both the United States and Europe.

Martin addressed the press with remarks coinciding with the central bank's latest interest rate decision, noting an increase in uncertainty regarding the economic outlook over recent months.

He emphasized that the trajectory of economic policy in the U.S. remains unclear, while political uncertainties are also mounting across Europe.

