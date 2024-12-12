Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Warns of Global Economic Uncertainties

The Swiss National Bank, through Vice Chairman Antoine Martin, highlights growing uncertainties in the global economy. He underscores unclear economic policies in the U.S. and political instabilities in Europe as principal concerns. These factors are contributing to an increasingly unpredictable economic outlook in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST
Swiss National Bank Warns of Global Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss National Bank is sounding the alarm over rising uncertainties in the global economy. Vice Chairman Antoine Martin expressed concerns on Thursday about unclear situations in both the United States and Europe.

Martin addressed the press with remarks coinciding with the central bank's latest interest rate decision, noting an increase in uncertainty regarding the economic outlook over recent months.

He emphasized that the trajectory of economic policy in the U.S. remains unclear, while political uncertainties are also mounting across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024