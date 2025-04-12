Karnataka Teams Up with European Giants for e-RT Breakthrough

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its public transport system by signing a memorandum of understanding with European companies to initiate a pilot electric rapid transit (e-RT) project between Hubballi and Dharwad.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday revealed that Minister Santosh Lad recently traveled to Switzerland to research the successful implementation of similar transit systems. Lad briefed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the project's feasibility and opportunities.

Under the agreement, Swiss companies Hess AG, Hess India, and SSB AG will collaborate on the project. The Chief Minister convened a meeting to discuss the e-RT initiative, directing officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within three months. The entirely electric transit will utilize elevated roads and accommodate up to 250 passengers. If successful, officials suggest expanding the system to other second-tier cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)