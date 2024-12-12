Left Menu

Turkey-backed Forces Advance in Northern Syria Amid Tensions with Kurdish Militia

Turkey-backed rebel forces are moving forward in northern Syria to combat Kurdish militia, considered a terrorist organization by Ankara. The Turkish defense ministry reiterated that the United States cannot counter terrorism by supporting another alleged terrorist group, referring to the U.S. backing of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Updated: 12-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:50 IST
Turkey-backed rebel forces continue their advancement in northern Syria, aiming to "clear terrorism" in the region, as stated by a source from the Turkish defense ministry on Thursday. The military action targets a Kurdish militia regarded as a terror group by Ankara.

The Turkish government has consistently informed the United States that it cannot eradicate a terrorist organization by employing another such group. This assertion arises from ongoing U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is leading the fight against Islamic State.

The SDF is primarily driven by a Kurdish militia, and Ankara's labeling of this group as terrorist places their operations at odds with Turkey's objectives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

